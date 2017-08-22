× Broncos’ Emmanuel Sanders, other driver both cited for careless driving in crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Denver Broncos player Emmanuel Sanders was in a crash Tuesday morning with another woman while he was heading to practice.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in Parker just before 8 a.m. on South Chambers Road near East Main Street.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Sanders was driving where he wasn’t supposed to be … trying to pass traffic. The spokesperson said the other driver, an 18-year-old female was trying to do the same and she hit Sanders’ SUV.

Investigators said they cited both drivers for careless driving.

Sanders complained about a headache and the other driver said she had a hand injury. Neither of them were transported for further medical treatment.