Broncos’ Emmanuel Sanders, other driver both cited for careless driving in crash

Posted 7:20 pm, August 22, 2017, by

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos catches a 37-yard pass in the second quarter of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 30, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Denver Broncos player Emmanuel Sanders was in a crash Tuesday morning with another woman while he was heading to practice.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in Parker just before 8 a.m. on South Chambers Road near East Main Street.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Sanders was driving where he wasn’t supposed to be … trying to pass traffic. The spokesperson said the other driver, an 18-year-old female was trying to do the same and she hit Sanders’ SUV.

Investigators said they cited both drivers for careless driving.

Sanders complained about a headache and the other driver said she had a hand injury. Neither of them were transported for further medical treatment.