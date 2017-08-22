Assistance for homeless families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cost of living has increased a lot over the years. There`s a lot of people out there who need help to pay for food, shelter and other basic necessities even when they are living among the wealthy. If you are in a situation where you can`t make ends meet, try not to stress. The Emergency Family Assistance Association might be able to help you. Here to tell us more about it was the Executive Director Julie Van Domelen.