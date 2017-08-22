Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.

Art you can finally afford

Weekend arts festivals can be fun, but many people end up walking away empty-handed because the artwork is just too expensive. The Affordable Arts Festival is an event where everyone can take something home because EVERY piece of art is $100 or less! You can get 20% off  if you buy your ticket online and use the promo code “CW2.”  The Affordable Arts Festival is this Sunday, August 27th at Arapahoe Community College, and it starts at 9 am, but you are encouraged to arrive early!