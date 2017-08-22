Weekend arts festivals can be fun, but many people end up walking away empty-handed because the artwork is just too expensive. The Affordable Arts Festival is an event where everyone can take something home because EVERY piece of art is $100 or less! You can get 20% off if you buy your ticket online and use the promo code “CW2.” The Affordable Arts Festival is this Sunday, August 27th at Arapahoe Community College, and it starts at 9 am, but you are encouraged to arrive early!
Art you can finally afford
-
Colorado Tiny House Festival
-
What to do this weekend: June 10 and 11
-
It’s time for the Denver Greek Festival
-
Denver Greek Festival
-
“Make A Tote Bag” at Cherry Creek Arts Fest
-
-
Celebrating the 4th of July in Breckenridge
-
Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival
-
Chalk Art Festival
-
Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival
-
Bacon eating contest at Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival
-
-
Mountain Town Music Festival
-
Colorado Renaissance Festival- Acrobatrix
-
Colorado Renaissance Festival