8th Annual Flight to Luxury

The Annual Flight to Luxury Hangar Party will be held on September 15, 2017 at two of Denver’s private jet hangars: XJet and Signature Flight Support, at Centennial Airport. Presented by Cuvée, the event will showcase custom-couture private villas by Cuvée, elite jets, exotic cars, and live entertainment. Funds from Flight to Luxury support programs and services provided at 15 Clubs in the metro Denver area. Boys & Girls Clubs serves more than 2,000 kids per day who depend on their Club each year for a safe, enriching place to spend out of school time. Boys & Girls Clubs are a safe place to learn and grow – all while having fun. It is the place where great futures are started each and every day. Clubs are open to kids from age 6 through 18 and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver is the most affordable option for families seeking out-of-school-time care for their children. We are able to keep our programs and services affordable and accessible because of events like this.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.FlightToLuxury.com and all proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.