The Colorado Firefighter Calendar will ignite downtown Denver at the 2018 Calendar Release Party on Saturday, Aug. 26th. This year’s release party will be held at the Seawell Ballroom in the Denver Center for Performing Arts (DCPA). This “HOT” night will showcase the sixteen firefighters chosen to be featured in the 2018 Colorado Firefighter Calendar. The CFC raises funds and supports the Children’s Hospital Colorado Burn Center and Burn Camps Program.

More than twenty Colorado firefighters auditioned in May for the chance to be in the 2018 Calendar. Sixteen were chosen by a panel of celebrity judges to represent CFC. The chosen firefighters represent 11 fire departments throughout the state. Guests can mix and mingle with the calendar’s chosen firefighters as well as calendar alumni.

Tickets options are VIP or General Admission. The VIP Front Row ticket provides a unique and exciting up-close view of the firefighters and runway. The VIP ticket patron will enjoy a VIP Cocktail reception from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with mixing and mingling with the 2018 Calendar Firefighters and alumni. A VIP ticket also includes the 2018 calendar, two tickets for signature drinks and food from some of Denver’s top restaurants. VIP guests are the very first to get their hands on the 2018 Calendar! For General Admission guests, tickets include entry to the show. Calendars and CFC merchandise can be purchased at the event. 2018 Firefighters will be on hand after the performances to personally autograph calendars.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for VIP and 7:30 p.m. for General Admission. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. VIP Front Row tickets are pre-sale only at $100 per person. Regular VIP tickets typically sell out and start at $75 pre-sale. General Admission tickets are $35 pre-sale and $45 at the door. For Release Party tickets and info, visit www.cfcrelease.ezregister.com. For more information on CFC, visit www.facebook.Colorado.Firefighter.Calendar/events or www.COFirefighterCalendar.org. Event proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Burn Center and Burn Camps Program.