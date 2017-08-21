× Woman arrested for running over, killing man who tried to stop fight in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was run over and killed after trying to intervene in an altercation in downtown Pueblo this weekend.

Christopher Piserchio, 25, was run over in the 100 block of Central Plaza at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department said in a statement.

Witnesses identified the driver as 29-year-old Rosalyn Hernandez.

Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center where she will face charges of second degree murder, according to the statement released by police.

There was no information about what led up to the altercation or whether Piserchio knew the people involved.

Police are still investigating the incident.