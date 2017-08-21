Wheat Ridge police arrest suspect in street racing event

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Wheat Ridge police have arrested a man in connection to a street racing “event” on Friday night.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jorge C. Morfin in connection to the event that attracted an estimated 1,200 people and over 500 vehicles at 9500 West 44th Avenue.

Wheat Ridge police say that Morfin was driving a Honda sedan and failed to stop at a red light on West 44th Avenue and collided with another vehicle.

Morfin was also wanted for a felony warrant for escape on a motor vehicle charge and two protection orders, Wheat Ridge police said.

Police said that the street racers caused several traffic issues near West 44th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard on Friday night.

Wheat Ridge police said that the large crowd were refusing to leave and even threw beer bottles at patrol vehicles.

Lakewood PD, Arvada PD, the Colorado State Patrol, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to help break up the crowd. Denver’s police helicopter overheard the call and flew over the scene to assist.

“Once all of the police units saturated the area, the crowds very quickly and safely dispersed,” Wheat Ridge police said.