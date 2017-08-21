× What time is the eclipse? Check times for any location

DENVER — The Great American Eclipse will pass over the U.S. today, with totality just to the north of Denver,

But even if you won’t have 100 percent of the sun obscured by the moon, there’s still a lot to see, if you know when to look.

The chart below shows eclipse times for many places in Colorado, compiled by the National Weather Service.

Location Eclipse Begins Maximum Eclipse Eclipse Ends Time Zone Obscuration Grand Lake 10:22 AM 11:45 AM 01:12 PM MDT 93.52% Breckenridge 10:21 AM 11:45 AM 01:12 PM MDT 90.45% Fort Collins 10:23 AM 11:46 AM 01:13 PM MDT 95.33% Boulder 10:22 AM 11:46 AM 01:13 PM MDT 93.08% Denver 10:23 AM 11:47 AM 01:14 PM MDT 92.31% Castle Rock 10:23 AM 11:47 AM 01:15 PM MDT 91.07% Sterling 10:26 AM 11:50 AM 01:17 PM MDT 97.12% Limon 10:25 AM 11:49 AM 01:17 PM MDT 91.69% Julesburg 10:27 AM 11:57 AM 01:19 PM MDT 99.05% Holyoke 10:27 AM 11:52 AM 1:19 PM MDT 97.69%



