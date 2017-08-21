What time is the eclipse? Check times for any location
DENVER — The Great American Eclipse will pass over the U.S. today, with totality just to the north of Denver,
But even if you won’t have 100 percent of the sun obscured by the moon, there’s still a lot to see, if you know when to look.
Photos: Share your eclipse pictures
The chart below shows eclipse times for many places in Colorado, compiled by the National Weather Service.
Links: Get eclipse times where you live on this map or using this tool
|Location
|Eclipse Begins
|Maximum Eclipse
|Eclipse Ends
|Time Zone
|Obscuration
|Grand Lake
|10:22 AM
|11:45 AM
|01:12 PM
|MDT
|93.52%
|Breckenridge
|10:21 AM
|11:45 AM
|01:12 PM
|MDT
|90.45%
|Fort Collins
|10:23 AM
|11:46 AM
|01:13 PM
|MDT
|95.33%
|Boulder
|10:22 AM
|11:46 AM
|01:13 PM
|MDT
|93.08%
|Denver
|10:23 AM
|11:47 AM
|01:14 PM
|MDT
|92.31%
|Castle Rock
|10:23 AM
|11:47 AM
|01:15 PM
|MDT
|91.07%
|Sterling
|10:26 AM
|11:50 AM
|01:17 PM
|MDT
|97.12%
|Limon
|10:25 AM
|11:49 AM
|01:17 PM
|MDT
|91.69%
|Julesburg
|10:27 AM
|11:57 AM
|01:19 PM
|MDT
|99.05%
|Holyoke
|10:27 AM
|11:52 AM
|1:19 PM
|MDT
|97.69%
RELATED: What not to do during a solar eclipse
RELATED: Tips for taking photos of solar eclipse
RELATED: Make a DIY eclipse viewer