Veterans, soldiers await President Trump’s Afghanistan Plan

DENVER -- President Donald Trump will address the U.S. on Monday evening and outline his plan for Afghanistan moving forward.

The war in Afghanistan is the U.S.'s longest war. President George W. Bush announced the U.S. would invade Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

President Barack Obama announced an end to combat, than added more troops. During his address Monday, President Trump is expect to announce a surge of 4,000 troops to Afghanistan.

Jason Crow served in the army and completed two tours in Afghanistan. Now Crow, democrat, is running for Congress, hoping to unseat Representative Mike Coffman.

Crow said he hopes to see a clear strategy from President Trump that mobilizes Afghanistan's government.

"We need to have a better strategy that empowers the Afghan government, that cleans up corruption, that trains them to take over the security operations on the ground, and sets the conditions for that to happen," said Crow.

Crow said it's not so much about troop numbers, but how those troops are utilized in Afghanistan.

"We have to be very careful that we don't just talk troop numbers and military tactics. We need to have a broader strategy that then dictates the military strategy and how we are engaging with the Afghan government," said Crow.

Crow said he served with people who are now serving their 10th, 11th or 12th deployment.

"Over 2,000 men and women have given their life to this war, it's sobering. It's sobering to think about how long we've been at war and now on the verge of another change of strategy, how much longer we could be at this war if we don't address it the right way," said Crow.

In addition to serving in Afghanistan, Crow also served in Iraq.

