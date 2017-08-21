University Texas at Austin removes four Confederate statues overnight

AUSTIN, Tex. — The University of Texas in Austin has removed four Confederate statues, according to campus police spokeswoman Cindy Posey.

A small crowd watched as statues of Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg were removed from the university’s Main Mall.

The action comes after white nationalists marched last Saturday to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counterprotester was killed amid violent clashes between demonstrators.

President Donald Trump denounced the removal of monuments to Confederate figures as “sad” and “so foolish,” days after white supremacists and neo-Nazis took to Charlottesville, Virginia, to violently protest the planned removal of a statue of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.