Taylor Swift posts cryptic snake tweet after wiping social media accounts

Taylor Swift’s fans started freaking out last week when the superstar’s social media accounts were suddenly full of blank space.

Swift deleted her profile and cover photos from her Facebook and Twitter accounts on Friday and deleted all her posts on Instagram.

Then on Monday, Swift posted a silent gif of what looks like a snake or lizard tail. Or maybe a dragon?

Her Instagram post was viewed more than 1.5 million times in one hour.

But what does it mean?

Is she about to slither back into our hearts? Is Swift out for blood?

Is she going to make a cameo on “Game of Thrones”?

Or is she just making fun of the popular “Taylor Swift is a snake” meme some haters have embraced?

The internet is abuzz with theories.

To add to the mystery, Swift’s music video collaborator Joseph Kahn retweeted the video snippet with a smiley face. The music lyrics site Genius posted a link to “Timeless,” listing it as being from Swift from the new album “TS6.”

Is Taylor Swift about to enlighten us with new music on the day of the eclipse?

Kahn seemed to suggest that in a comical tweet.

“In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun,” he wrote.

Of course Taylor Swift scheduled her comeback the day of the eclipse to prove she's bigger than the sun — Nina Corcoran (@Nina_Corcoran) August 21, 2017

Fans have eagerly been awaiting the end of Swift’s music drought given that this is now the longest the pop star has gone without dropping an album.

Swift’s video tease comes just days after she marked the third anniversary of the release of her “Shake It Off” single from her last album”1989″ by scrubbing the content from all her online accounts.

