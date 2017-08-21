Safety concerns lead to proposed drone regulations in Breckenridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- The town of Breckenridge is set to make new guidelines for when and where drones can fly.

A new ordinance will be presented at a city council meeting on Tuesday. The town says the hope is to prevent careless flying, such as when a drone grounded air support for the Peak 2 fire earlier this summer, and would also provide a way for local authorities to enforce drone use.

The Federal Aviation Administration has regulations for drone users, both hobbyists and commercial. There are no regulations at the state level.

The FAA rules on drones include flight height, line of sight, weight, and restrictions on where people can fly, such as over roadways or groups of people. There are stricter rules for commercial drone users.

The proposed town ordinance includes all of the FAA regulations and adds enforcement of reckless and careless operation. It also bans drones from flying over certain places. Those places include Cucumber Gulch Preserve for environmental concerns, as well as the Carter Park Dog Park, the town’s golf course, and Nordic center when people are present for privacy issues.

A town spokesperson told FOX31 that it is not clear yet what the penalties would be, but would most likely be a fine.

Tuesday’s City Council Meeting will be the first reading of the ordinance. Public comments are welcome. The town hopes to have the ordinance set in place sometime in September.