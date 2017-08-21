Hilarious warning to protect horses during solar eclipse goes viral

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — An animal rescue organization’s hilarious solution for protecting horses during the solar eclipse has now been seen by hundreds of thousands of eyes.

Heartland Rescue Ranch shared a photo of a horse with a bra strapped around its face, covering its eyes.

The original post has been shared more than 160,000 times since Aug. 17.

Staring at the sun is dangerous no matter what, however, during an eclipse the gradual eclipsing of the sun causes our eyes to dilate letting in even more light. That makes it even more dangerous for our eyes than a regular sunny day.

If you’re in Colorado and decide to try this method to protect your horse, we want to see a photo! Click here to add them to our 2017 eclipse gallery.