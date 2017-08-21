Live traffic blog: Great American Eclipse day

The Colorado State Patrol warned the Great American Eclipse could cause a traffic nightmare, as thousands and thousands of people travel north through Colorado towards the path of totality.

The CSP warned one crash on a crowded highway could cause delays for countless people.

Interactive traffic map: Check for delays across Colorado

There will be additional troopers, deputies, police, firefighters, ambulance crews, Colorado Department of Transportation crews, tow trucks and courtesy patrols on standby, staged on routes that include I-25 and U.S. Highway 287.

We’ve got crews out on the roads and we’re tracking the flow of traffic as we approach the time of the solar eclipse.