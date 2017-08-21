Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
Watch live: ‘Good Day Colorado’
Share your Great American Eclipse photos

Live traffic blog: Great American Eclipse day

Posted 5:16 am, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:33AM, August 21, 2017

The Colorado State Patrol warned the Great American Eclipse could cause a traffic nightmare, as thousands and thousands of people travel north through Colorado towards the path of totality.

The CSP warned one crash on a crowded highway could cause delays for countless people.

Interactive traffic map: Check for delays across Colorado

There will be additional troopers, deputies, police, firefighters, ambulance crews, Colorado Department of Transportation crews, tow trucks and courtesy patrols on standby, staged on routes that include I-25 and U.S. Highway 287.

We’ve got crews out on the roads and we’re tracking the flow of traffic as we approach the time of the solar eclipse.

 

 

Anica Padilla August 21, 20177:42 am

Slow and go traffic on northbound I-25 in Johnstown.

Anica Padilla August 21, 20177:27 am

Text “ECLIPSE” to 888777 for updates from Larimer County on eclipse traffic.

Anica Padilla August 21, 20177:15 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20177:14 am

Officials are asking motorists to not stop at the Colorado/Wyoming state line  to take a picture of the state sign.

Anica Padilla August 21, 20177:06 am

Northbound I-25 is slow from Johnstown to Wellington, according to Larimer County officials.

Anica Padilla August 21, 20176:58 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20176:36 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20176:24 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20176:19 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20176:02 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:59 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:47 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:41 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:31 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:29 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:20 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:19 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:18 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:17 am

Anica Padilla August 21, 20175:17 am

Related stories