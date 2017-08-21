Dozens of Colorado kids attend grief camp at 2017 Camp Erin

COAL CREEK CANYON, Colo — In between canoeing and swimming, some Colorado kids got some help healing over the weekend. The kids attended grief camp in the foothills west of Golden.

Camp Erin is the largest bereavement camp in the nation. Designed for kids ages six to 17, it combines fun camp activities with grief education and emotional support, free of charge for all families.

We first told you about Camp Erin last fall, when we introduced you to two young boys coping with the death of their fathers.

This year, more than 50 kids attended the Colorado camp. They designed floating luminaries dedicated to the loved one they lost.

“Thanks to the brave campers who came this year, shared their stories and supported each other with such love – and thanks to our very wonderful volunteers for insuring that our campers felt safe and supported,” said Barb Kamlet, president of Shimmering Wings, the Denver-based non-profit that holds Camp Erin every August.

Shimmering Wings will announce dates for their 2018 camp soon. If you know a young person coping with the death of a loved one who would like to attend, click here.

If you’d like to donate money to help send a young person to Camp Erin, click here.