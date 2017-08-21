Daybreak Delights: Eclipse Tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make an Eclipse Tart.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Eclipse Tart

Pate Sucree (Tart Dough)

What you Need

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces and softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1/3 cup Coco Powder

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs, room temperature

What to Do

Mound flour on your work surface and make a well in the center. Place butter, sugar, and salt in center of well and mix together using your fingers. Slowly incorporate flour into butter mixture, using your fingers, until a slightly grainy dough forms.

Make a well in the center of flour mixture and add eggs. Using your fingers, slowly incorporate flour mixture into eggs until dough begins to come together.

Using the palm of your hand, knead dough a few times until smooth. Roll dough into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours before using.

*To make the Eclipse Tarts- Chef David used 4 inch flan rings to create his tarts, just mold the tart dough into the rings and blind bake them, on 350 for 16 minutes. remove pie weights or beans- and bake for 5 additional minutes.

Chocolate Malt Mousse

What you Need

4 large egg yolks

1/4 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons Vanilla Malt Powder

2 ounces mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 scraped vanilla bean

1/3 cup powdered sugar

What to Do

In a double boiler, whisk yolks, chocolate, sugar, and salt until sugar has dissolved and chocolate melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Off heat, quickly whisk in malt powder until smooth (mixture will be thick). Cool to room temperature.

In a medium bowl, whip cream until soft peaks form, add powdered sugar, and scrapped vanilla bean seeds, whisk until combined. Stir 1 cup of whipped cream into room-temperature chocolate malt mixture. Gently fold in another 1/2 cup whipped cream with a rubber spatula. Divide mousse among four serving dishes. and chill at least 2 hours and up to 1 day.

Remove mousse from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with remaining whipped vanilla bean whipped cream.

*Once chilled and the tart sheels are cool, fill this filling int he bake tart shells!

To Make Chocolate Disk-

Melt some Dark Chocolate in a glass bowl in the microwave on 30 second intervals, stirring each time until all in melted and an even consistency. Pour Chocolate onto a parchment line baking sheet, and smooth out with an off-set spatula. Allow the chocolate to set up and harden. Using a metal biscuit cutter cut out the chocolate disks. To make it easier use a kitchen torch to heat the cutter to cut the chocolate perfectly.