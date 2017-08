Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASPER, Wyo. -- The day turned dark in Casper, Wyoming on Monday as the moon crossed the sun, plunging the city into night.

For two minutes and 26 seconds - thousands watched in awe as stars appeared and day turned to night. Soon the grand finale, called "the diamond ring" appeared and the daylight returns.

FOX31 reporter Ashley Michels was there and reports on the event many drove hundreds or thousands of miles to experience.