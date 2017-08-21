Congressman Perlmutter will run again; says he’s ‘sorry’ about confusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- He was out of the race and now he is back in.

Democratic Congressman Ed Perlmutter, who has represented Jefferson County in Congress since 2007, announced he will in fact run for his seat after all.

Last month, when Perlmutter dropped out of the race for Governor, he announced he would not seek his congressional seat either. That has now apparently changed.

"I've made some missteps here there is no question about it," Perlmutter told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

The confusion will likely torpedo the efforts of four Democrats who were hoping to win Perlmutter's seat.

"I'm sorry I created kind of a mess," Perlmutter said -- speaking to the confusion among Democratic candidates.

As of Monday evening, Pettersen and Moreno, two candidates have dropped out of the race.

Perlmutter said he made the decision Monday morning after being asked to reconsider his decision by constituents over the last several weeks.

"I have the energy and I have the desire," Perlmutter said.