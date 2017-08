× Broncos name Siemian as starting quarterback

DENVER — Trevor Siemian has been named the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, NFL Network reports.

Siemian started most of the games last season.

Coach Vance Joseph is expected to make the official announcement at a news conference at 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Denver #Broncos HC Vance Joseph names Trevor Siemian as starting QB over Paxton Lynch. 14 starts in '16, 59.5%, 3401 yards, 18TD-10INT #NFL pic.twitter.com/W7p4rUl0GX — TheInsideZone.com (@TheInsideZone) August 21, 2017

Paxton Lynch will be the backup quarterback for the second year in a row.