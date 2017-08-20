× Teacher killed in crash on I-70 near Rifle

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A teacher at a Montessori school in Garfield County was killed in crash on Interstate 70 near Rifle on Wednesday.

Shay Lewis lived in Rifle and worked at Ross Montessori.

“Shaw Lewis was a selfless and compassionate father, husband, and friend,” Sonya Julienne stated on a GoFundMe page set up to help his family. “He loved education and loved teaching others in hopes to make the world a better place.”

“We are so sorry for the loss of a great educator. He was an amazing asset to our community and school,” the Brandt Family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

A Celebration of Life for Lewis will take place at Ross Montessori on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1-5 p.m.