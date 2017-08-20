State Emergency Operation Center activated, National Guard on standby for eclipse

DENVER — The Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operation Center to provide statewide support for impacts related to the Great American Eclipse on Monday.

The Colorado National Guard is standing by to support requests for the eclipse, officials stated.

The Colorado State Patrol warned the rare event could cause a traffic nightmare.

“I-25 is fairly close to capacity along the Front Range right now… We all know what happens when we have a crash on I-25. It affects everyone in the whole system,” Major Tim Keeton said.

Keeton warned drivers not to pull over on the side of the road during the eclipse unless it is an “absolute emergency.” He also urged people not to make unnecessary cell phone calls to help ensure that people who need to report an emergency can get through.

Keeton said agencies across the state are increasing staffing for the day of the eclipse to have the capacity to respond to incidents faster.

There will be additional troopers, deputies, police, firefighters, ambulance crews, Colorado Department of Transportation crews, tow trucks and courtesy patrols on standby, staged on routes that include I-25 and U.S. Highway 287.