Pedestrian hit, killed on I-25 Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A person was hit and killed on Interstate 25 early Sunday morning.

It happened at about 5:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near West Cimarron Street, the Colorado Police Department stated.

Police only described the victim as a pedestrian. It’s not clear whether that person was walking along the highway or trying to cross it.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

The police department said the crash is currently being investigated by the Major Accident Unit.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477