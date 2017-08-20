Moffat County High School teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child

CRAIG, Colo. — A teacher and coach at Moffat County High School has been charged with 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Justin Folley, 35, is accused of exploiting a former student between late 2013 and early 2015.

Folley has been on administrative leave from the Moffat County School District since April 28, 2017, and will remain so pending the school district’s review of the case.

“These charges are very serious, and if proven would certainly be grounds for dismissal from employment,” Moffat County School District Superintendent David Ulrich stated.