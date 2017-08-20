Last-minute push to snatch up eclipse glasses in Colorado

DENVER — Do you have your glasses for the Great American solar eclipse? The much-anticipated spectacle is just hours away!

The cardboard eyewear that costs just pennies to make has been selling for big money online. The cheaply-manufactured, but necessary, glasses won’t be worth much by noon time Monday. But on the eve of the big day people in Colorado have been dropping money that could buy a steak dinner.

“We paid exactly 50 U.S. dollars,” a man visiting Denver from the Ukraine said on Sunday. “It was a promotion because one cost $25.”

On Craigslist Denver, glasses were listed anywhere from $10 to $50 for a few pairs. While the craze is popular, not everyone is feeling this eclipse fever.

“I’m just not as interested as other people are,” one woman from Denver told FOX31.

Denver International Airport officials said they will be giving away solar eclipse glasses Monday morning on a first come, first serve basis on the plaza.

Due to extraordinary interest, we are moving up distribution of #eclipse glasses to 10 a.m. on the plaza Supplies are limited, 1 per person — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 21, 2017

Rob from the Netherlands told FOX31 he is hoping to snag a pair.

“Tomorrow we will leave back to Holland, and I think we will need to see the eclipse from the airport,” he said.

Experts warn that it is dangerous to look at the eclipse without proper protection on the eyes. The eclipse is expected in the Denver area around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

To make your own safe viewing devise, click here.