× Girl hurt in shooting at bingo hall in Denver Saturday night

DENVER — A shooting outside a bingo hall in Denver Saturday night injured a young girl inside, police confirmed Sunday.

Police got a report of shots fired at Barry’s Bingo Hall at 1860 South Federal Boulevard just before midnight.

Employee Regan Lefferts sent FOX31 Denver a photo of a bullet hole through a window.

“We heard a pop. We all dropped to the floor. Patrons dove under tables,” Lefferts said.

“A mother started screaming that her daughter had been shot,” Lefferts told FOX31.

It turned out the girl had been hit with broken glass but the employee said the girl was bleeding profusely.

“I went out to help. I tried to keep pressure on the wound on her face,” Lefferts said. “She bled through everything.”

Police didn’t have any information about whether the girl had to go to the hospital.

“After the police arrived we were told the bullet traveled the length of the hall, all the way into the back wall,” Lefferts said.

Police confirmed two people were arrested in connection with the shooting but did not provide any additional information.