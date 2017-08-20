× Eclipse viewing forecast 1 day out: Parts of Colorado will be cloudy during the eclipse

DENVER — The first solar eclipse to go coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years is on Monday, with the path of totality cutting through a 70-mile-wide area in Wyoming and Nebraska.

Luckily, computer models have been consistent the last few days on who will see cloud cover and who won’t.

Denver will have 92 percent totality when the moon passes in front of the sun starting at 10:24 a.m. The maximum totality happens at 11:47 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 1:14 p.m.

RELATED: Answers to your last-minute questions about the Great American Eclipse

In Colorado, a few high clouds will build into the mountains and Front Range on Monday morning with some still possible at the time of the eclipse. They won’t be thick enough to obscure the eclipse viewing for Denver, Fort Collins, or the mountains.

A storm system will be passing through parts of New Mexico tomorrow morning bringing cloudy skies to Colorado’s SE plains. If you live on the southeast plains or in western Kansas you will have a better view of the eclipse if you travel west towards I-25.

Towns in far NE Colorado will see 99% of the sun covered by the moon on Monday. A few clouds from a storm system moving through Nebraska could impact viewing in this part of the state.

Colorado’s western slope will have mostly sunny skies during the event and should be able to see the partial eclipse perfectly.

RELATED: What not to do during a solar eclipse

RELATED: Tips for taking photos of solar eclipse

In Wyoming and western Nebraska up to 500,000 people are expected for the event. Most of Wyoming will see a few high clouds and dry conditions during the event and should be able to see the eclipse with no problem.

Nebraska, however, will have a better chance of thicker cloud cover that could block the view of the eclipse in some spots.

Remember to wear eclipse glasses while looking at the sun and send us photos and videos you capture of the event.