Eclipse enthusiasts celebrate rare solar event in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to Wyoming for a better view of Monday’s solar eclipse.
FOX31 Denver reporter headed to Casper to be in the path of totality and arrived Saturday.
It’s safe to say there’s a lot of excitement about the rare event.
Some eclipse enthusiasts are even getting tattoos to mark the occasion.
Others showed their solar “flare” with cosmic costumes.
The small town is expected to get busier and busier as we get closer to the eclipse.
The Colorado State Patrol said an additional 600,000 are expected to be in Wyoming on the day of the eclipse — which would roughly double the population.
