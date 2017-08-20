Eclipse enthusiasts celebrate rare solar event in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to Wyoming for a better view of Monday’s solar eclipse.

FOX31 Denver reporter headed to Casper to be in the path of totality and arrived Saturday.

We made it to Casper! And so did thousands of others from all over the world!! Check out the visitor map #Eclipse2017 #KDVR pic.twitter.com/K55NJUrk8n — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) August 20, 2017

It’s safe to say there’s a lot of excitement about the rare event.

Some eclipse enthusiasts are even getting tattoos to mark the occasion.

The #eclipse only lasts 2 and a half minutes in Casper…but it'll last forever for some visitors! #KDVR pic.twitter.com/CaCsHeQXuN — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) August 20, 2017

Others showed their solar “flare” with cosmic costumes.

The small town is expected to get busier and busier as we get closer to the eclipse.

Downtown #casperwyoming is MUCH more crowded than it was yesterday #KDVR pic.twitter.com/JSKN6vBdsH — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) August 20, 2017

The Colorado State Patrol said an additional 600,000 are expected to be in Wyoming on the day of the eclipse — which would roughly double the population.

