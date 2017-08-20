Dog dies in house fire near CSU campus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An early morning fire caused extensive damage to a home just west of the Colorado State University campus.

The fire broke out at 1817 Broadview Place just before 6 a.m. and the first unit arrived within minutes, the Poudre Fire Authority stated.

All five residents were able to get out of the home. They were alerted of the fire by working smoke detectors, officials said.

Unfortunately, a dog did not make it out and perished in the fire.

A total of 27 PFA personnel responded along with three ambulances from UCHealth. Officers from Fort Collins Police Services assisted with crowd and traffic control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“With Colorado State University students returning to school this week, PFA reminds everyone to insure that your home is equipped with working smoke alarms,” officials said. “Investigators learned that the smoke alarm batteries in this home had just been replaced a few days ago and the working alarms prevented a real tragedy.”