Deals and freebies for Great American Eclipse

DENVER — Several businesses around the country are celebrating Monday’s historic solar eclipse with special discounts and freebies for all to enjoy.

It will be the first solar eclipse to go coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years, with the path of totality cutting through a 70-mile-wide area in Wyoming and Nebraska.

We’ve rounded up some of the deals available on Monday (and beyond).

Dairy Queen: The restaurant chain is celebrating the eclipse by offering customers buy-one-get-one for 99 cents deal on Blizzards. The deal begins on solar eclipse day, Monday, and runs through Sept. 3 at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations.

Denny’s: You can get all you can eat “Mooncakes” for $4 on Monday. Denny’s says Mooncakes are their regular pancakes shaped like the moon – which, Denny’s jokes, is how pancakes are usually shaped.

“Bet you can’t tell which one’s a celestial body and which one is a breakfast,” the company joked on Twitter.

For what it’s worth, Denny’s offers $4 all you can eat pancakes everyday of the year – but we give them points for creativity and enthusiasm.

bet you can’t tell which one’s a celestial body & which one is a breakfast… try them yourself on 8.21.17 pic.twitter.com/aqNTMnrIfG — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 16, 2017

Frigidaire: If you’re in the market for black appliances, the company will be holding their first ever black-out sale offering at least 30 percent off its black stainless steel collection.

“This will be the first total solar eclipse in the continental United States in 38 years. It’s only fitting that we celebrate this monumental experience alongside the launch of our Black Stainless Steel collection with our first-ever Blackout Sale,” said Chris Gaeta, Vice President of Merchandising at Electrolux North America.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is altering their original glazed doughnut with a chocolate glaze in honor of the solar eclipse. The doughnut is available at participating locations on Monday.

Lyft: Lyft is offering 30 percent off rides to select solar eclipse watch parties around Colorado. Customers can get the deal by using the discount code DENECLIPSE.

Locations include the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Fiske Planetarium solar telescopes in Boulder, and more.

Pilot and Flying J: The two travel centers are offering a free Milky Way candy bar or pack of Eclipse chewing gum when purchasing any beverage in-store (excluding alcohol). The offer is only available in the myOffers section of the myPilot app.

The deal is good Aug. 21-25.