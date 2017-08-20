‘Carelessly discarded smoking materials’ spark house fire in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An early morning fire caused extensive damage to a home in 7400 block of East Davies Place in Centennial.

South Metro Fire Rescue determined the fire was caused by “carelessly discarded smoking materials” which caught the outside of the house on fire.

They did not specify what kind of “smoking materials” sparked the fire.

Another real time video of on scene conditions. pic.twitter.com/ldKndXxLRF — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 20, 2017

South Metro and Littleton firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday morning.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and two children who were displaced by the fire.