Bride, groom honor guest killed trying to stop a robbery

AURORA, Colo. -- A bride and groom saved a seat for a wedding guest they knew wouldn't come, hoping the gesture will encourage someone to come forward with information on his murder.

Kelly Acosta was shot and killed six months ago when he tried to stop a man from robbing a woman. Investigators are still looking for answers as to who killed him.

Two of Kelly's friends married over the weekend in Aurora. Kelly would have been a part of Nick Riedel's grooms party. His friends joked he would have been an integral part of the dance floor. His friends decorated his seat with kind words and pictures to honor his absence.

"I think of him every day. I wish he was here. He would have done it all over again because that's who he was. All about helping and saving people," said Riedel.

"No one ever says Kelly was just a friend, they say he was their best friend. And no one ever says they liked Kelly, everyone says they loved Kelly. That's the kind of person he was," said Timothy Robles.

They hope people see the grief and pain caused by Kelly's death, and it encourages someone to come forward.

"He stepped up at the right time to do the right thing and I am hoping someone else will step up at the right time, which is now, and help us get justice for Kelly," said Robles.

The reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case has now reached $40,000.