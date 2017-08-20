Activists holding peace rally at Denver Capitol Sunday afternoon

DENVER — Activists are planning an anti-war rally in Denver Sunday to speak out against President Donald Trump’s threats to North Korea.

Organizers with Community for Unity are planning to hold the rally from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Capitol steps.

“Let’s exercise our right to voice our concerns of the violence that currently plagues us and the pending threat of nuclear war,” the Facebook page for the event states. “Together, let’s tell Washington and the country that Coloradoans demand PEACE!”

The group also spoke out against the violence in Charlottesville.

“Fighting hate with hate brings war. And war only brings a temporary solution to a much bigger problem,” organizers stated. “Stand united as a Community for Unity against war in North Korea, the use of nuclear weapons, and racial violence and terrorism on our own soil.”

Organizers said the rally will be a “peaceful demonstration and a family-friendly, inclusive, intersectional event.”

“Let’s open the conversation of how we can healthily prepare ourselves and how we can better direct our resistance to create the change we dream of. Rallying and marching isn’t enough. We must commit to lifestyle changes in order to break down the very system that oppresses us,” organizers stated.

State Rep. Leslie Herod (D-D8) is scheduled to participate, along with Jeannette Vizguerra, an undocumented immigrant and activist for immigrants rights.