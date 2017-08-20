3 students from Afghanistan reported missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three students from Afghanistan have been reported missing from the International Correctional Management Training Center in Cañon City.

The students didn’t show up at the designated pick up point Saturday night after a sponsored trip to Colorado Springs, the Colorado Department of Corrections confirmed.

The three students are part of a group of correctional staff members who have temporary visas and are authorized to be in the United States for training, according to DOC officials.

The U.S. State Department authorities conduct background checks and thoroughly vet all of the students that attend the training center.

“The Department of Corrections’ primary concern is the safety of the missing participants as would be the case with any guest in our country,” officials said in a statement released Sunday.

The DOC did not provide the names of the missing students or any other information about them.