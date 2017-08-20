18-year-old woman shot at house party in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police are investigating after a shooting at a party in Englewood overnight.

Police were called to a home on South Ogden Street near East Dartmouth Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

“It was determined that there was a large party at a residence and an 18-year-old female was shot,” officials with the Englewood Police Department stated.

Police said she was rushed to the hospital but investigators did not provide any information about the severity of her injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or whether police have anyone in custody.

“This is still a very active investigation,” police stated.

