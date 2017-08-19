Texas couple travels to Julesburg to see Great American Eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JULESBURG, Colo. -- A Texas couple drove over 1,000 miles to Julesburg to witness Monday's solar eclipse.

David and Shara Collum drove to northeast Colorado from Willis, Texas for the "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

"We don't have a lot of chances. This is once in a lifetime," the couple said.

RELATED: Interactive map of how the eclipse will look

RELATED: Where to see the solar eclipse

RELATED: What the solar eclipse will look like by ZIP code

RELATED: CDOT warns of traffic nightmare for solar eclipse

RELATED: Tips for taking photos of solar eclipse

RELATED: Avoid buying bogus eclipse glasses

The couple and their cat are at The Pony Express RV Park and were able to secure a spot before they were all taken.

"We've got food and liquor and the ice box," the Collum's said. "We're ready!"

Julesburg is the best place in the Centennial State to see the Great American Eclipse where 99.1 percent of the sun will be covered.

In Denver, about 92 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon with more coverage farther north.

It has been nearly 100 years since a total eclipse has moved from coast to coast across the United States.