Police disperse crowd at Wheat Ridge street racing event

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police said a growing crowd for a street racer group’s “event” got out of hand Friday night.

There were numerous complaints to the police communications center about the group at 9500 West 44th Avenue.

Wheat Ridge police said the crowd was estimated at over 500 vehicles and 1,200 people. Investigators also said the street racers caused several traffic issues and accidents and they tried to shut down 44th Avenue.

“By this time, the crowd was becoming hostile toward police and were refusing to leave. At one point beer, bottles were thrown toward a marked WRPD vehicle,” Wheat Ridge police said.

Lakewood PD, Arvada PD, the Colorado State Patrol, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to help break up the crowd. Denver’s police helicopter overheard the call and flew over the scene to assist.

“Once all of the police units saturated the area, the crowds very quickly and safely dispersed. The organizer of the “event” was contacted, and follow up will be conducted,” Wheat Ridge police said.

There was no mention of any arrests.