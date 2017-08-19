Interstate 70 westbound closed at Herman Gulch after semi catches fire

Westbound Interstate 70 closed at Herman Gulch, mile marker 219, due to a semi truck fire Saturday evening.

#I70West CLOSED both directions Eisenhower Tunnel EB & @ Herman Gulch WBb/c a Vehicle Fire,no est time of opening,expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 20, 2017

The Colorado Department of Transportation first tweeted about the closure at 8:25 and said there are no injuries and the fire is not due to a crash.

The crash initially shut down both directions of the interstate.

So far there are no injuries.

Traffic is backing up and alternate routes are strongly advised.

There is no estimated time of reopening the interstate.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are released.