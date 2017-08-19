Huge crowd gets together for AIDS Walk Colorado in Denver

FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to support the AIDS Walk Colorado – A Walk For Life. It’s the Rocky Mountain region’s oldest one-day HIV and AIDS fundraiser. More than 8,000 people from throughout the state come together as a community to raise money for vital services for HIV/AIDS clients of Colorado Health Network’s regional Colorado AIDS Project offices and Howard Dental Center, and many other outstanding AIDS service organizations.

The event serves as a day to remember those we have lost to the disease with prominent speakers and panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, in addition to the Celebration of Life Festival, live entertainment, food, beverages and the 9th annual AIDS Walk Colorado Volleyball Tournament, held in conjunction with the Colorado Gay Volleyball Association.

