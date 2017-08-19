Home invasion robber struck where door was open during carpet cleaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Arvada Police are looking for a man who robbed a homeowner and contract worker at gunpoint inside a house near I-70 and Kipling Street. It happened in the middle of the day Wednesday, in what neighbors said is typically a quiet community filled with mostly retirees.

“That literally happened right here,” said Caitlin Chase, who just heard about the home invasion robbery and was shocked by the news.

“There are nothing but seniors and middle-aged people over here,” Chase said.

The suspect was caught on home security cameras where neighbors say a military veteran lives.

“A resident and a contractor were robbed in their home at gunpoint,” said Mike Powell who lives across the street.

“I couldn’t believe it. I'm still in shock over the whole thing to tell you the truth,” he said.

He learned the details in an email sent out by the neighborhood HOA.

“The robber entered through the front door which was open to allow carpet cleaning hoses into the property,” Powell read from the email which explained that a carpet cleaning company was inside the home.

The robber walked through the propped open front door and pulled a gun on the homeowner and the contractor and demanded property, according to Arvada police.

“What I would like to know is the details. Was it a crime of opportunity. Was he just driving through?” Powell asked.

Neighbors said the carpet cleaner tried to alert people on the street by throwing a pot out a second story window and was struck in the head by the suspect who then fled the home.

“It just tells me, you know, that whoever did it didn’t have any, doesn't care obviously,” Powell said.

Those who live here, do care.

“We’re all going to be on edge until they catch him,” Powell said ... in a place where safety has never been much of a concern.

“We leave our door open all the time you know,” Chase said.

“I leave my garage open every day. We used to leave this door, now we lock it when we go in,” Powell said

Attitudes are now quickly changing.

“I just hope they catch him,” Powell said.

Arvada Police said the suspect fled, possibly in a grey Chevrolet Astro Van. They are asking for the public's help identifying him.

He is described as a Hispanic male between 20-30 years old, 5’8”-6’ tall and between 175-200 pounds with dark hair worn in a ponytail and a mustache and goatee.