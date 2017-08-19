Grass fire in Brighton under control, no structures damaged

BRIGHTON — Brighton Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire in the 29700 block of East 163rd place Saturday evening.

What @BrightonFire crews were facing this afternoon. Strong work! pic.twitter.com/DpuPANPc6L — Mark Bodane (@MarkBodane) August 20, 2017

Brighton Fire Chief Mark Bodane tweeted this picture from the scene, praising crews for their strong work.

A spokesperson for the fire department sent photos of the blaze sending up large plumes of smoke and multiple units helped fight the fire, bringing it under control within a couple of hours.

Smoke could be seen from a significant distance though no structures were damaged and there were no reported injuries.