Gas prices hold steady as eclipse traffic increases

The roads through Wyoming and Nebraska are expected to be packed as travelers continue to head north to get the best view of Monday’s eclipse and the Colorado State Patrol warns drivers to plan ahead and fuel up to avoid becoming stranded .

Gas prices seem to be keeping steady despite fears that prices could skyrocket due to so many cars on the roads.

According to the AAA fuel gauge report, if you’re gassing up in the Fort Collins and Loveland area, the average price for regular gas is $2.30.

Prices are a bit lower in Wyoming with the average price in Casper staying at $2.21 for regular gas and $2.16 in Cheyenne.

If you’re headed over to Nebraska, the average price there is $2.64.