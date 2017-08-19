Eclipse viewing forecast 2 days out: Cloudy skies possible in areas

DENVER — The first solar eclipse to go coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years is on Monday, with the path of totality cutting through a 70-mile-wide area in Wyoming and Nebraska.

High clouds will build into the Front Range and Wyoming early on Monday and stick around through the eclipse. At the time, they do not look thick enough to cause problems with seeing the partial or total eclipse in these areas.

In Wyoming and western Nebraska up to 500,000 people are expected for the event. Most of Wyoming will see some high cloud cover and dry conditions during the event and should be able to see the eclipse with no problem. Nebraska, however, will have a better chance of thicker cloud cover that could block the view of the eclipse in some spots.

If you are watching from Kansas on Monday, skies will be cloudy and could block out the eclipse.

Denver will have 92 percent totality when the moon passes in front of the sun starting at 10:24 a.m. The maximum totality happens at 11:47 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 1:14 p.m.

There could be a few high clouds near the peak time of the eclipse in Denver, Fort Collins, and Boulder but the clouds do not appear to be thick enough to cause viewing problems.

Clouds will be thicker and could cause viewing problems across southern Colorado, mainly in areas south of Interstate 70 on the southeast plains thanks to a storm system passing through New Mexico.

The north and west sides of Colorado look to be the most cloud-free on Monday during the eclipse.

The far northeastern part of Colorado will get about 99 percent eclipse coverage and could be a great spot to watch the event with only some high clouds expected.

The cloud forecast could change, but no storms are predicted in Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska during the eclipse. Check back here for updates each day.

