BBB alert: beware of hotel scams gouging eclipse enthusiasts

Monday’s celestial celebration is hiding the sun and exposing the scam artists.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of hotels that are looking to wipe clean the wallets of people making the trip for the once in a lifetime event.

Consumer experts say they’re getting complaints about hotels delivering less than what visitors already paid for.

They’ve also heard about hotels overbooking and then moving people who booked a year in advance to hotels outside of the viewing area.

The experts say that if you already have a room you should call your hotel and make sure both your rate and location are locked in.