Baby rattles recalled over choking hazard

Hundreds of BRIO soft hammer baby rattle toys are being recalled because the wooden rings can crack, which poses a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received seven reports of the rings cracking but no injures have been reported.

The soft hammer baby rattles were sold at stores nationwide from March 2015 to June 2017.

To receive a replacement or a refund, contact BRIO through the company’s website or call (800) 886-1236 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.