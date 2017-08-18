Young man banned from Denver Zoo after hopping railing to snap a selfie with rhino

DENVER — A young man is banned from the Denver Zoo for life after hopping over a glass railing to snap a selfie with a rhinoceros.

The juvenile reportedly climbed over a 3-feet-6 inch barrier inside Denver Zoo’s Clayton F. Freiheit Elephant House to quickly take a picture before hopping back over the railing.

According to a statement from the zoo, the young man never got into the rhino’s enclosure and the two were never together.

The man was taken out of the zoo by Denver Police and is reportedly never welcome back.

A statement from the zoo reads: “The safety of Denver Zoo’s guests, animals and staff is our top priority and we take these matters very seriously. Clearly identifiable barriers, including signage and fencing, are in place throughout the Zoo and our safety officers are onsite 24 hours a day. Trespassing into an exhibit area is a punishable crime under Denver City Code and law enforcement is contacted immediately should it occur.”

Officials also included a photo of the area the young man was able to access.