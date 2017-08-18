Yoga on the Rocks with Joana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is that time of year again where the steps of Red Rocks turn into an outdoor yoga studio. Hundreds of people will lay out their mats for the last Yoga on the Rocks of the season happening tomorrow morning at 7am at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. The event is sold out but check out StuHub or Craig's List. Joana will be emceeing the event with CorePower Yoga. Stop by to say hello.

http://yoga.redrocksonline.com/yotr