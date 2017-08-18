Who: Dumb Friends League

What: Wag n’ Trail

When: Saturday, September 16th from 8am-12pm

Where: Glendale Farm Open Space, Castle Rock (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to partner with the Dumb Friends League to support Wag n’ Trail, an easy 1.6-mile hike with your dog. All proceeds benefit the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center shelter in Castle Rock. With your registration

With your registration fee you’ll receive an event photo of you and your dog, a bag of Hill’s Science Diet treats, craft beer or root beer and delicious ice cream for you and your dog. Festivities include a beer garden and a variety of vendors for you and your furry friend to enjoy. You can also meet adoptable dogs from the Buddy Center.

For more info and to register, click here.