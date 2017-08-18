If you work out you probably know exactly what the TRX strap is. It is the torturous strap that hangs from the ceiling to work your body at every angle. Well now it has an evil brother called the TRX Duo Straps. It mimics the gymnastics rings we see in the Olympics...a TRX expert showed Joana how the everyday person can use it in today's Fitness Friday. Order on TRXTraining.com
TRX Duo Straps
