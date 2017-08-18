Report: Trump removes Steve Bannon as White House chief strategist

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has decided to remove White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, the New York Times reported Friday.

White House officials and Trump were debating when and how to remove Bannon, the Times reported.

A source told the Times that Bannon’s departure was his idea and that he submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7.

Bannon has been a controversial figure inside the White House, often clashing with other senior White House advisers and members of Trump’s family.