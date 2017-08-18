× The 14ers are busier than previously thought says new study

COLORADO – The 14ers are busier than previously thought. This according to a new study released today from the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative (CFI).

The study reports 311,000 hiker use days on Colorado’s 14ers in 2016. That’s up 50,000 hiker use days from an estimated 260,000 hiker use days in 2015. A “hiker use day” or “person day” is defined by the CFI as one person hiking one peak on one day.

“By doubling the number of trail counters placed on the peaks last year, we were able to get a more accurate picture of the number of hikers out on Colorado’s 14ers,” said Lloyd F. Athearn, executive director of the CFI.

“It turns out our estimates were a bit conservative in projecting 2015 hiking use. Some monitored peaks actually saw year-on-year increases—in particular Mount Elbert, the state’s highpoint. But, for most 14ers the apparent increase in hiking use was just more accurate estimates,” said Athearn.

Most Climbed 14ers

“Mount Elbert, the state’s highpoint, again was the most-climbed 14er, with an estimated 29,000 hiking use days. This was up from an estimated 25,000 hiking use days in 2015, a 16 percent year-on-year increase,” said Athearn.

Other than Elbert, the study shows the greatest amount of hiking occurred on the Front Range peaks closest to Denver. Hiker use days:

Grays & Torreys: 20,000-25,000

Bierstadt: 20,000-25,000

Pikes Peak: 15,000-20,000

Mount Evans: 10,000-15,000

Longs Peak: 7,000-10,000

Economic Benefit

The study also shows a significant economic benefit to Colorado. Athearn said, “This level of recreational use suggests a statewide economic impact of more than $84.3 million directly attributable to hiking 14ers based on economic expenditure studies performed by Colorado State University economists John Loomis and Catherine Keske. Their 2009 study found that climbers of Quandary Peak near Breckenridge spent an average of $271.17 per day for gasoline, food, lodging, equipment and other retail purchases.”

The Need for Preservation

As the demand on the 14ers increases so does the need for preservation. Athearn said, “Building out and maintaining the network of sustainably designed, durably constructed summit hiking trails is CFI’s top priority. If we can provide a robust network of 14er hiking trails that protects the fragile alpine tundra ecosystems through which these trails pass we can protect these signature Colorado peaks while helping foster this source of hiker-generated revenue for years to come.”

To assist the CFI with preservation please consider a donation. The CFI was founded in 1994 to preserve and protect the natural integrity of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks through stewardship and active education.

The full 2016 hiker use data: